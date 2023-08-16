CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Catasauqua has had a sour taste in its mouth since walking off the field last season. The Rough Riders falling to Executive Education in the District title game.
A team returning plenty of talent in 2023, this is a motivated group of Rough Riders looking to turn that silver into gold.
Head coach Travis Brett has turned the program around in a few short years. That turn around evident in the 2022 campaign, now they're looking to take the next step.
"With a good offseason, we are right there. If we can stay healthy, we're going to be right there I believe in the end."
The players know what it takes to get to that point, to be a championship contender, now they're looking to cross the finish line. Hunter Reitz is one of those returning members who's been fueled by last seasons District title loss,
"We've had the silver metal in our pocket for all offseason and we want to change it to gold. So we know what we need to do and we're just gonna do it."
Catasauqua will get a good idea of where they stand right out of the gate squaring off with Northern Lehigh in week one.