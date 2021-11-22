CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Thanksgiving is a day filled with family, food and football. In Catasauqua, the Rough Riders are gearing up for their annual showdown with Northampton on Thursday.
After the COVID cancellation in 2020, both teams eager to hit the gridiron against each other in 2021.
Neither team in the playoffs anymore, but both had solid seasons making it to the District semifinals at their respective levels.
With six straight losses to the Konkrete Kids in this rivalry, the Rough Riders don't need much more motivation to come out fired up on Thursday. Northampton suffered just one loss in the regular season, so the Roughies know they'll need to be at their best to break the streak.