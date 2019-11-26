NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton and Catasauqua prepare to face off in their annual Thanksgiving Day battle this Thursday. The game will be the 97th meeting between the two teams.
Northampton looks to get the win to cap off an impressive season. The Konkrete Kids won the EPC North crown and secured a home playoff game against Easton, which came down to the wire. A victory for Northampton would secure them a 10-win season.
Catasauqua looks to change the narrative on their tough 2019 campaign. The Rough Riders hope to end the season on a high note with a big rivalry win. The team knows they are the smaller school in the match-up, but it embraces that role.
Northampton has won the last five straight games in the rivalry series.