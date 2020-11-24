The annual Thanksgiving Day football game between Catasauqua and Northampton was canceled on Tuesday, the two schools announced in a joint statement. According to school officials, the increase in cases in both school districts, as well as recent recommendations from local health officials as to why the decision was made.
"This has been difficult decision, but the health and safety for our students, coaches, and families inevitably causes us to err in protection of all involved as well as the health and well-being of our greater communities," noted a joint statement from both schools.
The cancellation comes several days after another Lehigh Valley Thanksgiving Day rivalry contest, Easton-Phillipsburg, was canceled as well.