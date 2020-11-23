CATASAUQUA, Pa. - The Rough Riders took a step forward this fall with several wins, including a postseason victory, after going winless a year ago. Now the Catasauqua football team hopes to cap off the 2020 campaign with a rivalry win against Northampton in their annual Thanksgiving Day game.
Catasauqua head coach Travis Brett likes the fight he has seen from his team this year and knows they will keep that up in the battle on Thursday morning.
The Thanksgiving Day battle between the two teams is set for 10 a.m. at Catasauqua.