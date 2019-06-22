Sports

Catty, Saucon Valley boys, Allen girls win in Bash at the Beach

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Bash at the Beach continued on Friday with its second day of action in the tournament. The weather cleared up in the afternoon which made Friday's games the first outdoor contests of this year's tournament.

In boys' basketball action, Catasauqua outlasted Northwestern 53-47 in double overtime and Saucon Valley edged Palisades 33-27 in overtime. Also, Allen's A squad defeated Parkland's B team 45-22 in a girls' basketball contest.

