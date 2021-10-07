HOLLAND, Pa. - Thursday night football in the Suburban One, CB South continuing their winning ways with a 38-14 win over Council Rock South. The Titans picking up their fourth win in a row.
The game would begin with a quick strike, the Hawks Jake Zarnowsky returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
South would score 14 unanswered points after that, Brett Szarko and Tommy Donnelly hooking up for two scores. The Hawks would tie things up, keeping this one tight early on.
Szarko would toss four touchdowns in the first half, one more to Donnelly and another to Jordan Becker. The Titans in full control after taking the 28-14 lead.