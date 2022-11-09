OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland girls soccer opening the PIAA 4A tournament at home on Tuesday night. The Trojans would be edged by CB West, 2-1 bringing their season to a close.
West jumped out to the early lead, 1-0 just over 26 minutes into the first half. Second half of action, the Trojans would strike back, Olivia Kunz netting the equalizer.
The Trojans giving up what would be the game winning goal midway through the second half off a West corner kick.
Pennridge awaits CB West in the quarterfinals.