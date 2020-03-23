With the NCAA men's basketball tournament canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, networks are re-airing classic tournament games from years past. One of the contest getting an encore performance is when Lehigh upset Duke back in 2012.
The Mountain Hawks took down the Blue Devils as the 15th seed in that year's bracket. They were just the sixth team to do that when it happened.
Lehigh was led by current NBA standout CJ McCollum that season.
The game will be shown on CBS Sports Network at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and then again at 2 a.m. on Thursday morning.