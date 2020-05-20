ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Cedar Beach Summer League, like most other sporting seasons, will have to wait until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With stay at home orders still in place in the Lehigh Valley, and no word on when exactly they'll be lifted to a point of sports being able to resume, the league had to throw in the towel.
League organizer Glen Klein did not rule out the annual "Bash at the Beach" tournament from still taking place sometime in late July, early August. It's all dependent what the state says is safe to resume due to the pandemic.