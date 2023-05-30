READING, Pa. - Baseballtown the home to District III baseball titles. Wilson West Lawn still searching for its first title since 2021, and Cedar Cliff kept it that way with a, 7-1 win on Tuesday night.
The Colts taking full control of this one in the second inning when they put up five runs. Carter Enders getting things started with a two-run shot to the gap in left center. Capping off the inning was Cayden Bender with a sac-fly for the fifth run.
It would take until the seventh inning for the Bulldogs to finally get on the board, a bases loaded walk the lone run in the effort.