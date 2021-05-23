SEGUIN, Tx. - Cedar Crest College made it to the final day of the NCAA Regional round tournament at Texas Lutheran University. Unfortunately, the Falcons wouldn't be playing in the last game of the day.
In the elimination side of the bracket it was Emory and Henry College that advanced to the regional final with a 12-0, no-hit win over the Falcons.
It was the only shutout of the tournament that the Falcons had suffered.
The Wasps scored eight runs in the second inning and four runs in the third for the five inning win to advance.
Cedar Crest College ends their season one win shy of a trip to the regional final, after capturing their first conference title in program history.