ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Cedar Crest College softball team earned their first conference title, and an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III tournament over the weekend.
The Falcons defeated Wilson 12-2 on Saturday to win the Colonial States Athletic Conference. They dropped game one to Wilson forcing a game two, which they only needed five innings to capture the title.
Cedar Crest will have to wait until next Monday for the NCAA selection show to find out who their first round opponent will be.
Video courtesy, Cedar Crest College Athletics Department