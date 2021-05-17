After winning their respective conference championships over the past week both the Cedar Crest and Moravian College softball teams found out their NCAA tournament destinations and opponents on Monday. The details were revealed during the NCAA Division III softball selection show.
The Falcons won the program's first CSAC title and is now set to make its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament. Cedar Crest is set to play 2019 defending national champion, Texas Lutheran, on Friday in the first round. That battle is scheduled to take place in Seguin, Texas.
The Greyhounds won the Landmark Conference championship this past weekend and now will make their 18th appearance in the national tournament. Moravian is set to face Farmingdale State from New York. The game will be hosted in Virginia Beach.