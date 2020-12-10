Centennial Conference officials announced the cancellation of all fall and winter sports championships for the 2020-21 academic year.
Locally this impacts the Moravian and Muhlenberg football teams as well as the Muhlenberg men's and women's basketball teams. All told, it impacts men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer, volleyball, men's and women's swimming, wrestling, and men's and women's indoor track and field.
According to a school news release, Moravian College will "continue to explore opportunities for competition and maintain practice opportunities for these student-athletes."
Muhlenberg will host a town hall for their student-athletes on Monday.