The Centennial Conference canceled its spring sports season, the league announced via a statement on Thursday. This move ends the season for Muhlenberg's spring sports teams.
"The Centennial Conference would like to acknowledge all of the tremendous student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families and fans that are impacted by this decision," Centennial Conference Executive Director Portia Hoeg said in a statement. "Initially we were optimistic we could return to competition in a few weeks; however the rapid growth and developing facts surrounding this pandemic now requires our league to do our part in protecting the health and well-being of our constituents. This decision was not reached lightly, but ultimately this is what must be done."
Originally the league suspended the spring sports season, but now made the decision to cancel it completely.
The NCAA Division III committee approved another year of eligibility for all spring-sports student athletes.