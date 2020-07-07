The Centennial Conference Presidents Council announced on Tuesday that it decided to suspend all fall sports competitions indefinitely and will re-visit the matter "by the end of September." Additionally, the council stated that football will not be played at all this fall, but will explore the potential of a spring 2021 season.
Locally, Muhlenberg College and Moravian College are members of the NCAA Division III Centennial Conference. Moravian is only an associate member for football and competes in the Landmark Conference for other sports.
In addition to potentially shifting football to the spring, the conference's presidents council will also examine moving other fall sports to the spring.
