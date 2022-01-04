ALLENTOWN, Pa. - EPC boys basketball taking place in the Queen City on Tuesday night, William Allen and Central Catholic improving upon their records with wins.
The Vikings played host to Nazareth, another team near the top of the standings. Central making quick work of the Blue Eagles with a 62-39 win.
Tyson Thomas led the way for the Vikings with 23 points in the win. Central would hold a 22 point advantage going into the third quarter to close this one out. Central improves to 8-1, while Nazareth takes a hit, they're still 6-2.
A little further West, the Canaries hosted Easton. Allen would end the days celebrations with a convincing 61-44 win.
Common theme for the Canaries of late has been stellar play in the second half, tonight no exception. Nate Ellis doing most of the damage offensively, ending with a team high 23 points.
Allen sits at 7-2, while the Red Rovers fall to 0-5.