Plenty of big time matchups in the EPC Thursday night on both the boys and girls side.
At Rockne Hall, inner-city rivals Allen and Central Catholic squared off. The Vikings mounting a second half comeback to improve to 11-1 with a 63-57 win.
Tyson Thomas led all scorers with 34 points in the win, Nate Ellis led the way for the Canaries with 28. Allen takes a step back to 10-3 on the year, all three loses coming against three top teams.
In Orefield, the battle of Cedar Crest taking place. EPC West leading Emmaus taking full control of things in the second half with a 20-0 run en route to a 52-44 win over Parkland.
Will Barber led the Green Hornets with 17 points, Will Meeker paced the Trojans with 12. Emmaus is now 11-2 on the season, the Trojans fall to 7-5.
Two of the top girls programs in the EPC East, Nazareth and Easton going at it in Easton. The Red Rovers getting the win in this one to remain undefeated, 49-32.
Sara Tamoun led the way with 19 points for the Red Rovers, and Kierra Smith added 10 in the win. Easton is now 10-0, while Nazareth takes a step back to 9-2.