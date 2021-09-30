ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Central Catholic football team is coming off yet another big win, this time taking down previously undefeated Parkland.
The Vikings and Trojans going toe-to-toe in a defensive battle on Saturday night, Tim McGorry's squad forcing three turnovers, including a pick-six in the fourth quarter.
No time to celebrate the big win, a quick turnaround and another test on Friday night, Freedom. McGorry knows the competition among the league is stiff, and his team will be ready to go.