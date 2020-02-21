WHITEHALL, Pa. - Both Central Catholic and Bethlehem Catholic won their District 11 playoff openers on Friday night. The Vikings defeated Palisades 63-32 and the Golden Hawks bested Northwestern 56-39.
Both games were part of a 4A doubleheader at Whitehall High School.
Central Catholic is the top seed in the 4A bracket while Bethlehem Catholic is the second seed in the field.
Nick Filchner posted a game-high 16 points to help the Vikings earn the win. Julian Thomas paced Bethlehem Catholic with a game-high 16 points in their win.