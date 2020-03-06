ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Central Catholic prevailed and Bethlehem Catholic fell short in their opening games of the 2020 PIAA 4A boys' basketball tournament. The Vikings defeated South Philadelphia 47-26 while the Golden Hawks were edged 46-44 by Archbishop Carroll.
Both games took place at Sewards Gym.
Nick Filchner had a game-high 20 points for Central Catholic in the win. The Vikings advance to face Pope John Paul II in the next round of the playoffs.
The Golden Hawks held a one-point advantage with less than one minute to go, but a late three-pointer with less than 30 seconds left lifted Archbishop Carroll to the victory.