Boys and girls soccer action in the PIAA tournament taking place on Tuesday night. Allentown Central Catholic will get their shot at a girls PIAA-2A title, while Moravian Academy fell short in the boys PIAA-1A semifinal.
The Vikettes playing Central Columbia in the 2A semifinal, these two needing penalty kicks to decide a winner. This one going to the sixth round, with the Vikettes on top, 6-5.
A scoreless game all the way until the end, Central Columbia nets the first goal with just under five minutes to go. Josslyn Muto would save the Vikettes season with the game tying goal in the final minute.
In PKs it was Hanna Hoeing knocking in the game winning goal for the Vikettes. They play Avonworth Friday morning at Hersheypark Stadium for the title.
On the boys side of things, Moravian Academy and Faith Christian squaring off in the semifinals. The Lions being shut out in this one, 4-0, after capturing their eighth straight District title.
Faith Christian held a 2-0 lead after the first period, they would double up their lead in the second half for the win.