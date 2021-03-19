Central Catholic won and advanced to the PIAA semifinals on Friday night while Bangor saw its 2020-21 season come to a close with a loss in the quarterfinals. The Vikings defeated Archbishop Carroll 55-51 while the Salters lost to Archbishop Ryan 68-50.
ACCHS trailed by 17 points in the third quarter, but rallied in the final frame to earn the win. The program is headed to the state semifinals for the first time since 2001. They will play Middletown in the next round.
Bangor led 13-12 in the first quarter, but fell behind 28-19 in the third quarter, and then by double digits later in the second half.
ACCHS-Archbishop Carroll video courtesy of TV2 Sports