EPC boys basketball picking back up after the holiday break. Tuesday night, play getting underway in Allentown and Whitehall, Allentown Central Catholic and Allen restarting EPC play with wins.
At Rockne Hall, the Vikings welcomed Parkland, and handed the Trojans a, 58-43 loss.
The Vikings starting off both halves on fire. The first half, the Trojans were able to cut the lead down to just three before the break. Second half, the Vikings push their lead back to double-digits. Jahrel Vigo leading the way with 19 points and nine rebounds in the win.
Nick Coval led all scorers with 24 points for the Trojans. He is now just seven points shy of 1000 for his career. Parkland falls to 6-3, while Central Catholic gets above the .500 mark at, 6-5.
In Whitehall, the Canaries starting off the new year with a very nice win on the road over the Zephyrs, 64-50.
Trailing by one at the break, the Canaries would go on a run to open the second half, taking a nine point lead into the fourth. Darrell Monroe and Darius Brant leading the in the win, Monroe with a game-high 22 points and Brant with 16.
Luke Keppel paced the Zephyrs attack with 18 points in the effort. Whitehall drops their second straight, sitting at 7-4, while Allen gets over the .500 mark at, 6-5.