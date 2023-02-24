ALLENTOWN, Pa. - District XI-4A boys basketball tournament with a doubleheader at Allen High School on Friday night. Central Catholic and Bethlehem Catholic advancing to the semifinals.
The Vikings having little issue in their District opener against Northwestern Lehigh, 76-47.
Vikings defense standing tall from the opening tip, allowing just eight points in the first quarter. They would continue to roll from there en route to the semifinals.
Pottsville awaits Central Catholic next Tuesday in the semifinals.
The other quarterfinal at Allen, the Golden Hawks held off Wilson, 50-43 to make it through to next week.
Throughout the night the Golden Hawks were keeping the Warriors at bay, holding a seven point lead into the fourth quarter. Shamel Gibson doing his part for the Golden Hawks offensively with 21 points.
Bethlehem Catholic will face the top-seed, Blue Mountain in the semifinals on Tuesday.