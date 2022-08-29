EPC boys soccer action hitting the turf on a Monday night. Allentown Central Catholic and Northampton picking up wins on the road.
The Vikings heading back home winners of a nine goal affair with Whitehall. Central holding on for the, 5-4 win over the Zephyrs. Whitehall fought all the way back from a 3-0 deficit.
Daniel Patruno breaking the 4-4 tie with under 10 minutes left to play in the match, giving the Vikings the lead and the win.
The Konkrete Kids tacking on an insurance goal in the second half to take down Allen, 3-1.
Northampton found themselves up 2-0 in the second half before the Canaries cut the lead in half. Brody Eisenhart was the K-Kid who put the game away with the team's third goal.