ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Central Catholic swept the District 11 basketball title games on Thursday afternoon.
The Central Catholic boys' basketball team defeated Bethlehem Catholic 57-42 to win the District 11 championship over its rival. The ACCHS girls' basketball team won 41-36 over Jim Thorpe.
In the boys' game, the Vikings led by 15 at halftime and held on for that same margin of victory.
In the girls' championship contest, the Vikettes led 24-21 at halftime, but they trailed by two heading into the fourth quarter. The game was tied with under one minute left before ACCHS pulled away in the closing seconds.