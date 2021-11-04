Allentown Central Catholic boys and girls soccer teams playing for District titles on Thursday night. The Vikings sweeping the District XI-2A soccer titles.
In the boys title game, the Vikings taking down Notre Dame Green Pond with a late goal from Pearce Wagner for the 2-0 win.
The first goal of the game came in the first half, Ben Scardone hitting one off the post and in to get things going. This is Centrals first District title since the 2012 season.
On the girls side of things, the Vikettes cruised their way to a second straight District title, 5-0 over Palmerton. Five goals, scored by five different Vikettes players.
They grabbed a 3-0 lead before both Meredith Eisenmann fired one into the net to make it 4-0. The fifth goal coming from Avery Lane.
In the 1A bracket, both Moravian Academy teams bringing home District titles. The Lions boys rolling past Schuylkill Haven, 9-0 for their eighth straight title. The girls claiming their fourth title in a row with a 1-0 win over Schuylkill Haven.