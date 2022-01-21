Emmaus and Central Catholic going head-to-head on the hardwood on Friday night. Both of these games would be all about Central, as they get the sweep over the Green Hornets.
On the boys side of things, a heavyweight bout in the EPC West. The Vikings leave Emmaus with still just one loss on the season, after they handled the Green Hornets, 55-26.
Tyson Thomas and Liam Joyce combing for 24 of those Vikings points. They controlled this game from the jump. Central improves to 14-1, while Emmaus takes a step back to 13-3.
At Rockne Hall, much of the same taking place. The Vikettes locking things down defensively in their 41-24 win over the Green Hornets.
After a close ending to the first half, the Vikettes would take off in the third to run their lead back up to double-digits. Abbey Kofroth led the way for the Vikettes with 11 points.
Central improves to 12-2 on the season, Emmaus sits at 9-6.