ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Holiday hoops tournaments wrapping on Wednesday across the Lehigh Valley. Central Catholic boys and Liberty girls programs coming out with victories on the day.
At Rockne Hall, the Vikings posting a resounding win over La Academia Charter Academy, 60-40.
Several Vikings contributing on the offensive side of the court in the win, three in double-figures. Lucas Mushrush would finish with 13 points, Nico Puleri and Anthony Jones each would end the game with 10.
Championship game in the Salisbury Holiday Tournament, the Lady Hurricanes knocking off Saucon Valley, 68-32 to claim the title.
Ruby Miller pacing the Hurricanes attack with 20 points in the win. She would be named the tournament MVP with 29 points over the two day competition. That 20 points in the final would be matched by the Panthers, Allison Cort.