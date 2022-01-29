ALLENTOWN - The Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating Nativity BVM 58-45 at the PPL Center.
Playing as the middle game of the High School Basketball Showcase, the defending state champion Vikings got 17 points from Nico Pulieri and Tyson Thomas, who recently scored his 1000th point of his career, added 16.
Central Catholic (16-3) rebounded from close losses to Parkland and Northampton earlier this week. The Vikings will host Whitehall on Tuesday in an EPC contest.