ALLENTOWN - It wasn't just high school football that kicked off on Friday as a majority of the fall scholastic sports began regular season play as well. An early EPC boys soccer showdown tonight as Whitehall and Central Catholic did battle at Cedar Crest College.
Six minutes into first, Whitehall’s Aiden Taylor with the free kick, Valentin Lezcano heads it in for the 1-0 Zephyr lead- but it was a lead they would relinquish 30 seconds later on an own goal.
Nine and change left, the Vikings work it around to Kiephe Wignal and he launches it. Cole Richards gets a hand on it, but it goes in for a 2-1 Central Catholic lead.
Six minutes remaining in the second half, Whitehall’s Aiden Taylor sends it in with the corner kick, and Valentin Lezcano fires high beating Braden Brislin for the equalizer.
With less than a minute to go in the second overtime period, Central gets it over to Tyler Shaffer on the far corner and he pokes it in - Vikings win, 3-2.