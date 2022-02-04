ALLENTOWN - Host William Allen led after the first eight minutes, but Central Catholic seized control in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half for a 55-34 victory at J. Milo Sewards Gymnasium.
The Canaries (14-7, 9-6) were held to just 14 second half points by the stingy Vikings defense - including just five points in the third quarter.
Liam Joyce scored 17 points and Tyson Thomas added 14 for Central Catholic (17-3, 13-2) who host Emmaus on Monday. Leandro Pena scored 15 for Allen who travel to Northampton to take on the K-Kids on Monday.