ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Colonial League and EPC showdown on Mike Kopp Court at Rockne Hall on Wednesday night. Central Catholic cruising past Notre Dame Green Pond to win their Holiday tournament, 45-22.
The Vikettes locking things down defensively, giving up with nine points in the first half to the Crusaders, holding a 17-9 halftime lead. Second half of play, the Vikettes began to open things up en route to the win.
Madi Szoke finished with a game-high 14 points for the Vikettes, Molly Driscoll close behind with 11.