HERSHEY, Pa. - The Allentown Central Catholic girls soccer team added to the recent success of the athletic programs this year. The Vikettes capturing the third state title for Central Catholic in the last eight months.
For the Vikettes it's the first state title in program history. Central coming back once again for the 2-1 win over Avonworth.
Avonworth held a 1-0 lead for a majority of the game. With three minutes left in the game, the Vikettes comeback was on.
Madalyn Szoke burying one in the back of the net off a Dee McMullen cross. One minute later, the game winner, Sammy Roth finding the back of the net with just under a minute left.
The Vikettes would hang on in the final minute to secure their first ever PIAA title.