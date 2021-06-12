WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Central Catholic bested Mars 14-5 to win the PIAA 2A boys' lacrosse championship on Saturday afternoon at West Chester East High School. It is the first state title in program history.
Additionally, the Vikings become the first Lehigh Valley lacrosse team to win a PIAA championship.
Mars grabbed a 1-0 lead with the first goal of the contest, but Central Catholic responded with two scores to secured a 2-1 advantage after the first quarter of play. A big second quarter allowed the Vikings to build an 8-2 halftime advantage.
The EPC team then outscored Mars 6-3 in the second half to win gold.
The boys' lacrosse team continued a big season on the state level for the Vikings as the school's boys' basketball team captured the state crown as well this past season.
