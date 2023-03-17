PIAA-4A boys basketball quarterfinals, Allentown Central Catholic continues its march toward a state championship with a 60-44 win over Eastern York.
The Vikings controlling this game from the opening tip, jumping out to a, 15-4 start. They would allow just eight Eastern York points as this one entered the third quarter.
Jahrel Vigo and Lucas Mushrush leading the way for the Vikings, Vigo with 16 and Mushrush with 12.
Eastern York would manage to cut the deficit down to 11, but they wouldn't get any closer.
Central Catholic will face Neumann-Goretti on Monday in the semifinals.
Dennis Csensits overseeing a team that's playing at the top of their game right now
1st quarter Jahrel Vigo picks the pass off and he flushed it on the other end. Vikings out to a 15-4 start
3rd quarter Central up 29-8 and Vigo takes it to the rack...14 points for him and Central pulling away
Eastern York cut it to within 11, Lucas Mushrush stopping the run, his jumper makes it 45-32 Central and the Vikings win and move to the semis 60-44
ACCHS keeps it rolling as well - they're in the state semis Monday against Neumann-Goretti.