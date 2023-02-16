ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The EPC basketball championships took over the PPL Center in center city Allentown this week. On Thursday night, Allentown Central Catholic captured the boys title with a, 61-54 win over Pocono Mountain West.
Both offenses in this one going toe-to-toe, the Vikings holding a nine point lead at the break, which was met by a Panthers run to start the second half. The Panthers would outscore the Vikings, 22-14 in the third to hold the one point lead heading into the fourth.
Kyon Coles was a key piece offensively for the Panthers on Thursday night, finishing with 15 points, all on three's. Coles teammate, Jonathan Matteo would finish close behind with 14.
Fourth quarter, the Vikings took back control, down 44-43 they would allow just 10 Panthers points to be scored. Offensively, Lucas Mushrush added to his 12 points, all coming in the second half. Leading the way in the win, Jahrel Vigo finished with a game-high 19 points.
Vigo was named the MVP as the Vikings went from an 0-4 team to start the season, to ECP champions. It's the programs first conference title since the 2014 season.