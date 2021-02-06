WHITEHALL, Pa. - Central Catholic cruised past Whitehall 47-22 in an EPC boys' basketball game on Saturday at Whitehall High School.
The Vikings led by six at halftime and pulled away in the second half.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to locally heavy snowfall at times will overtake the area late Sunday morning with rates of up to 2 inches per hour. Snow will taper off from southwest to northeast through Sunday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Snowy morning. Snow ends around 2 PM. Windy. Expect 3-6 in most spots, including Berks County and the Poconos. 1-3" farther norther in the Poconos and over 6" for some spots near Philadelphia.
Becoming mostly clear.
Sun and a few clouds; colder.
