ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Central Catholic with a resounding win in the District XI-4A semifinal over Pottsville, 58-33. The Vikings held the Crimson Tide to just two field goals in the first half.
This one over from the tipoff for the most part, the Vikings leading 21-2 after the first quarter of play. It was 42-6 Vikings through the first half of the game.
Anthony Jones and NaSean Davis each helping to lead the way for the Vikings offensively with 12 points in the win. Central Catholic will face Bethlehem Catholic in the 4A title game on Friday night.
A time and place for the 4A title game have yet to be determined.