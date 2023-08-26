ALLENTOWN (Courtesy of Service Electric) - Northampton put a scare into state-ranked Allentown Central Catholic before falling 17-16 in overtime on Saturday at J. Birney Crum Stadium.
The Konkrete Kids jumped out to a 10-0 lead on a short Caden Henritzy rushing touchdown and an Aaron Gutowski field goal. Luke Myers put the Viking on the board with a second quarter field goal and Nathan Schultz tied things up with a nine-yard run in the third quarter.
After a scoreless fourth, ACC got the ball first and went in front on a pass from Antonio Fontanez to Aidan Sorrentino. Northampton responded with a another Henritzy TD run, but the Vikings snuffed the K-Kids attempt for a two-point conversion to seal the win.