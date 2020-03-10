SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Pope John Paul II defeated Central Catholic 44-42 in a PIAA 4A boys' basketball playoff game at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School on Tuesday night. The loss ended the Vikings' season.
Central Catholic was just one of two EPC boys' basketball teams to advance to the second round of the state tournament this season.
Liam Joyce finished with a game-high 15 points for the Vikings.
Pope John Paul II scored the game-winning basket in the final seconds of the game. Central Catholic was fouled on the final shot attempt before the buzzer, but missed the foul shots.