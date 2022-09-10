ALLENTOWN - Allentown Central Catholic scored rushing, passing and special teams touchdowns in a 27-7 victory over Easton on Saturday night at J. Birney Crum Stadium.
Caiden Shaffer rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the Vikings (2-1) and quarterback Matt Keyes threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Shultz. Central Catholic also scored a touchdown when a bad snap on a punt resulted in a Griffin Patridge score.
Easton quarterback Joseph Martinez threw a touchdown pass to Jasir Frutchey just before halftime for the Red Rovers lone score.
The Vikings will play at Parkland on Friday and Easton will host Whitehall.