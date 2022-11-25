PIAA playoffs hitting the turf on Black Friday, locally two teams still alive in the 4A and 3A field. Central Catholic keeping their run toward a PIAA title alive, while Executive Education fell in the quarterfinals.
The Vikings rolling past Meadville in to advance to the semifinals, 50-7. An early 21-7 lead for the Vikings continued to grow throughout the rest of the game. Caiden Shaffer finished with three rushing touchdowns in the win.
Aliquippa awaits the Vikings in the semifinals next week.
In the 2A quarterfinal game, Executive Education's incredible run in year two comes to an end, 35-17 against Trinity.
The Raptors found themselves with a second half lead, but the Shamrocks would grab the lead on a 40-yard touchdown and never look back. In just the second season as a program, the Raptors won a District title and advanced to the state quarterfinals.