WHITEHALL, Pa. - Third-seeded Central Catholic got 17 points from Molly Driscoll and doubled up No. 6 Pen Argyl 51-25 in a District 11 Class 4A girls basketball tournament game at Whitehall High School.
Madalyn Szoke and Samantha Roth added 10 points apiece as the Vikings advanced to the semifinal round in their final season playing under longtime head coach Mike Kopp.
Central Catholic will face No. 7 Lehighton on Wednesday. The Indians knocked off second seeded Northwestern Lehigh in another 4A quarterfinal matchup.