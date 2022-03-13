ROYERSFORD, Pa. - After 42 seasons and more than one thousand wins, Allentown Central Catholic girls basketball coach Mike Kopp's illustrious career came to an end Sunday as the Vikettes lost 49-41 to Lansdale Catholic in a PIAA Class 4A second round game at Spring-Ford Area High School.
Central Catholic led 25-22 at halftime, but the Crusaders tightened the defense on Central's Molly Driscoll in the second half to take the lead. Driscoll finished with 16 points as the Vikettes finish the season at 21-7.
Gabby Casey, who went over the 1,000-point mark for her career in the second quarter, scored 25 points to lead all scorers. Lansdale Catholic (25-5) will play District 3 champion Delone Catholic (28-1) in the quarterfinals.