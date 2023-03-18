SHILLINGTON, Pa. - District 12 champion Lansdale Catholic had three players in double figures in a 49-29 victory over Central Catholic in the PIAA Class 4A girls quarterfinals on Saturday at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School.
The Vikings (26-4) jumped out to a 4-0 lead but Lansdale Catholic responded to lead 15-8 after the first quarter and extend the advantage over the course of the game. Madi Szoke led Central Catholic with 12 points.
Gabby Casey led all scorers with 16 points for the Crusaders who will face Scranton Prep in the semifinals.