ALLENTOWN - The Allentown Central Catholic girls basketball team extended their winning streak to 12 games on Monday night with a 49-16 win over Bangor at Rockne Hall.
Senior Julia Roth led the Vikettes (14-2) with 15 points and Hanna Hoeing and Molly Driscoll added eight apiece. The hosts built a 22-8 halftime lead and used a smothering defense to prevent a comeback from the Slaters.
Avery Nelson scored five points for Bangor (12-3) who saw their win streak snapped at five.
Both teams are back in action tomorrow night as Allentown Central Catholic will travel to Parkland in an EPC contest and Bangor has a tough Colonial League game against Notre Dame at Bill Pensyl Gymnasium.