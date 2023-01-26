ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Central Catholic has won 12 of its last 14 contests, getting things trending in the right direction as we enter the final stretch of the regular season.
The Vikings heading into Friday night on a four-game win streak, with three of those wins coming against EPC contenders. Wins like that instilling plenty more confidence in this group.
With only four games remaining on the season, and even on their recent hot streak, the Vikings are still working on the little things. Northampton next in the way for the Vikings on Friday night.